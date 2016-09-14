Loyal reader drives off with Peugeot

Daily Dispatch reader Banele Mpongwana from Highway Gardens drove away in a stunning new Peugeot 208 Pop Art yesterday.

An excited Mpongwana said he was visiting his doctor on Saturday when he saw a copy of the Saturday Dispatch.

He had forgotten about the competition but was reminded of it when he saw a picture of Dispatch editor Sibusiso Ngalwa and Peugeot/Citroën general manager Shakiera Haupt holding the winning entry.

“I initially thought that the lady next to the editor was the competition winner and concluded that I had not won,” he said. “However, I decided to carry on reading the article.”

Mpongwana could not believe his eyes when he saw his name and gave the paper to his fiance to check properly.

Recalling his struggle to drop off entries, Mpongwana said he had gone to the old Dispatch building in Caxton Street only to find it closed.

He then drove to a Pick n Pay where promotion ladies were collecting tickets. However, when he got there he was told they had already left.

Heavy Saturday rain showers didn’t stop him and Mpongwane then drove to the paper’s new offices in Triple Point, Beacon Bay, to drop off his tickets.

Mpongwana, who reads the Dispatch daily, said he had “a lot” of entries.

Almost unbelievably, he was also the winner of the December Dispatch Cash Mania competition in 2012 when he walked away with R20000.

He is getting married this weekend and said he would be giving the Peugeot to his soon-to-be wife on Saturday.

“The Dispatch has basically upgraded me from a cash prize in 2012 and now this car. Words cannot express how happy we are,” said Mpongwane.

Peugeot/Citroën general manager Shakiera Haupt said there had been a big build-up and hype around the competition and Peugeot was thrilled to be giving away one of the latest Peugeot Pop Arts.

“We are very excited this year to be giving away the latest Pop Art and we are happy to be giving it to someone who is a loyal reader of the Dispatch,” said Haupt.

Dispatch Editor Sbu Ngalwa congratulated Mpongwana – and officially handed the keys to him. — qaqambam@dispatch.co.za