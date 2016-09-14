MEC takes swipe at ‘killer’ nature reserve manager

Tyityiba nature reserve manager Karl Krull was branded a “killer” by social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi outside the Komgha Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Sihlwayi was in the small farming town for the second court appearance of Lwando Folokwe, 25, and Akhona Dyantyi, 35, the two men Krull is alleged to have caught poaching on the reserve.

Krull and his farm employee Siza Masentile also made their second appearance on charges of attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, assault and crimen injuria.

Supporters of Folokwe and Dyantyi gathered outside the court during the men’s appearance. No new details emerged and both matters were postponed in just under five minutes to October 18.

The postponement was for a decision by the Director of Public Prosecution on whether or not to prosecute.

Krull has accused Folokwe and Dyantyi of illegally hunting on his father EV Krull’s nature reserve.

He alleged the men had a dead bushbuck with them when he apprehended them.

The two in turn accused Krull of shooting dead their two dogs and further alleged he forced them to eat one of them.

The incident took place on the afternoon of August 19.

Folokwe and Dyantyi further alleged that Krull kicked and punched them while using racial slurs.

The matter brought the small farming town to a standstill yesterday with residents chanting struggle songs in support of Folokwe and Dyantyi.

The investigating officer in the cases, Captain Tersius van Staden , was howled at by a group of residents as he left court.

Sihlwayi, who addressed the crowd after proceedings were concluded, called Krull a “killer” saying there was no better word to describe what he did to Folokwe and Dyantyi.

“We are saying as government things cannot continue like this. Hence we came here to show support and make sure that justice takes its own course,” said the MEC.

“We view the incident as being very barbaric. It is inhumane, it is something that cannot be done to people by people.”

Despite no evidence being led in court, Sihlwayi claimed Folokwe and Dyantyi were innocent.

She said the two accused, who were standing next to her while she was talking, were on Krull’s property to fetch their parents’ cattle and had not been poaching.

“They were not there to steal as it is being alleged. They were following an instruction from their parents to go collect cattle, they were in company of their two dogs and an animal ran past. As expected their dogs gave chase,” said the MEC.

Magistrate Michelle Pillay presided over the matter.

Neil Ristow appeared on behalf of Krull and Masentile who are out on R1000 bail.

Legal Aid lawyer Samela Bula appeared on behalf of Folokwe and Dyantyi. Both are out on warning. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za