Qunu school principal in hot water, to be probed

Qunu Junior Secondary School principal Lucky Mhlawuli is in hot water for allegedly impregnating a pupil and using corporal punishment.​

He is also accused of demanding that parents pay R100 for school fees despite the school being a no-fee school. Mhlawuli previously denied the allegations against him.

The OR Tambo district director Temba Dyasi today told DispatchLive that the allegations against Mhlawuli would be investigated. Dyasi was at the school today to discuss a way forward with parents, teachers and the school governing body.

This, as the pupils set the school’s kitchen alight, broke several classroom windows, pelted teachers with stones yesterday, calling for Mhlawuli to be fired.

Before today’s meeting, malcontent pupils were at it again – vandalising Mhlawuli’s office.

Grade 8 pupil Mandise Mdingane, 16, told the meeting that her friend had dropped out of school because she had been impregnated by Mhlawuli earlier this year.

Dyasi said they had not been aware of the allegations against Mhlawuli and promised that they would be probed. “He must give his side of the story and we take it from there. But the nature of the accusations is very serious.

“If indeed he has done these things, the outcome will be very bad on his part. If this turns out to be true, I don’t see his future in the department,” he said.