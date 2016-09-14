Senior EC government official shot dead

By Siphe Macanda -

A senior Eastern Cape government official was shot and killed as he was about to leave for work earlier this morning.

Police task team probing 30 criminal cases linked to elections
A senior EC government official has been shot dead

Eastern Cape provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo has confirmed to DispatchLIVE that the official which is based in the provincial social development office died at an East London Hospital after sustaining eight gun shots.

In respect of the family, the official is known to DispatchLIVE but cannot be mentioned until the next of keen has been informed.  MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

Recommended

Police task team probing 30 criminal cases linked to electionsSouth African shot dead at Jordan security training site -government Police have shot dead five armed robbery suspects.Five robbery suspects shot dead near Ntabankulu KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERAKWT mom shot dead at home A robber has been shot dead in police shootout.Ex-Mhlontlo council speaker and his wife shot dead at home

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say