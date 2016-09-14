Senior EC government official shot dead

A senior Eastern Cape government official was shot and killed as he was about to leave for work earlier this morning.

Eastern Cape provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo has confirmed to DispatchLIVE that the official which is based in the provincial social development office died at an East London Hospital after sustaining eight gun shots.

In respect of the family, the official is known to DispatchLIVE but cannot be mentioned until the next of keen has been informed. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.