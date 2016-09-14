UPDATE: Top Bhisho official killed by unknown gunmen

The Eastern Cape government has confirmed that Social Development chief of staff Sakhekile Ndudula was the man who was assassinated by unknown gunmen outside his Cambridge West, East London home this morning.

The killing has sent shockwaves throughout the provincial government and ANC circles. Ndudula worked for MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

He was reportedly shot eight times.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE outside Ndudula’s home, ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane expressed shock and utter disgust at the killing, urging the police to do everything in their power to find the “criminal elements” responsible.

Provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said Ndudula sustained eight gunshot wounds. When the DispatchLIVE team arrived at the house, the front gate was cordoned-off with police tape, while 12 forensic officers combed the scene for clues.