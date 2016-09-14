Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has arrived in Cape Town for her birthday celebrations.

The former wife of late statesman Nelson Mandela turns 80 on September 26.

Madikizela-Mandela will be joined by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at a birthday bash to be held at the swish Mount Nelson Hotel.

According to the organisers of the celebrations‚ Mandela Legacy‚ Madikizela-Mandela arrived in Mother City on Tuesday night.

A happy-looking Madikizela-Mandela‚ who has been getting around with the aid of a walking stick‚ was spotted taking pictures with fans at an undisclosed hotel.

“This happened last night @winniemandela is in CPT and we ready to get the #WM80Lessons going. Join us tomorrow‚” the Mandela Legacy shared on Twitter.

A tribute concert is also scheduled for Cape Town on Thursday. Veteran artists Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya will “curate and perform” at the Artscape concert‚ with tickets on offer from R200 to R750 from Computicket.

Explaining why the birthday functions are taking place in Cape Town‚ the organisers said it formed part of “a quest to acknowledge and recast the significance of Cape Town in her personal history”.

“Mama’s history with Cape Town spans many years…

“Cape Town is a place that signified a tremendous amount of pain. Having had to visit her husband‚ who was incarcerated and sentenced to life on Robben Island‚ she faced denigration‚ harassment and humiliation over 27 years…and quickly needed to readjust as a parliamentarian.”