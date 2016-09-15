The Democratic Alliance and the Congress of the People have called on President Jacob Zuma to fire National Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba without delay.

In a judgment passed on Thursday‚ the high court in Pretoria found that Jiba and a colleague from the National Prosecuting Authority‚ Lawrence Mrwebi‚ were not fit and proper persons to practise as advocates and struck their names off the roll of advocates.

Jiba‚ through her attorney Zola Majavu‚ has indicated she intends to apply for leave to appeal against the judgment.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it would reflect on the issues raised in the judgment with a view to determining a legal avenue to explore.

The names of Joba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll of advocates following an application by the General Council of the Bar following criticisms labelled against the two in various court judgments.

“Specifically‚ the court found that Jiba’s conduct in the Mdluli matter ‘displayed ulterior motive and thus offended against the rule of law and the Constitution. She must be found to be no longer a fit and proper person to remain on the Roll of Advocates’.

“It must be noted that the DA is equally pleased that beleaguered Commercial Crimes Head‚ Lawrence Mwrebi‚ has too met the guillotine and should be hastily discharged from the NPA for his role in aiding and abetting Jiba in her crusade to protect those close to her to the detriment of the law and due process‚” DA spokeswoman on justice Glynnis Breytenbach said.

Breytenbach said Jiba’s conduct had previously been slated by the high court in Pretoria and the Supreme Court of Appeal for her handling of the matter involving suspended head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli.

“She has been slated by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court for her handling of the Booysen matter‚ who was unduly suspended for almost two and a half years as the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss‚” Breytenbach said.

She said if President Jacob Zuma was serious about restoring integrity to the NPA‚ he must fire her.

Cope spokesman Dennis Bloem said the party was calling upon Zuma not to defend Jiba one day longer and fire her immediately.

“We have been saying all along that Jiba was not fit to hold this high office‚ but we knew that she was kept in this position as a front to do all the dirty work for Mr Jacob Zuma‚” Bloem said.

TMG Digital