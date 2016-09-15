Principal allegedly made girl pregnant

Qunu Junior Secondary School principal Lucky Mhlawuli is alleged to have made a pupil pregnant and then given her the school’s bank card to “buy whatever she wanted”.

This allegation was made in the presence of education officials, parents and pupils at the school yesterday, at a meeting following a chaotic protest by the pupils.

Earlier this week pupils went on the rampage and burned one of their classrooms, saying they wanted the principal removed.

It was one of two schools to which former President Nelson Mandela left a bequest of R50 000. The other was Healdtown.

Grade 8 pupil Mandise Mdingane, 16, told parents Mhlawuli had allegedly impregnated her teenage friend. “My friend ended up dropping out of school because she was pregnant with the principal’s child.

“The principal also gave her the school’s bank card and pin number so she can go to town and buy whatever she wanted,” she said.

O R Tambo district director Temba Dyasi yesterday told the Daily Dispatch that the allegations against Mhlawuli would be investigated.

“If this turns out to be true, I don’t see his future in the department,” a visibly shocked Dyasi said.

Mhlawuli had previously denied the allegations against him, saying the pupils might have been influenced by either parents or teachers who wanted to see the back of him.

Should he be found guilty of having sex with a minor, the department of education might open a criminal case against him and he could face a possible minimum of 15 years in jail for statutory rape.

Learner Representative Council president Sinethemba Mtshelwane told the meeting that Mhlawuli allegedly used a metal object to punish pupils, made inappropriate advances to female pupils and forced them to pay R100 school fees despite it being classified a no-fee school.

“Corporal punishment was completely outlawed. If indeed he has done these things, the outcome will be very bad on his part,” said Dyasi.

It was agreed that the pupils would go back to school today while the investigation continued.

Asked if Mhlawuli would be suspended pending the outcome of the probe, Dyasi said an investigation would first be conducted.

“We need to do some investigation first before we can conclusively say we are suspending him or not. But it would not be wise to keep him at the school under these conditions.” —