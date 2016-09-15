Saucy painting found in couple’s garden

A Cambridge couple is looking for the owner of a painting which mysteriously appeared in their garden at the weekend.

Christopher Joynt said he had gone to fill a watering can on Saturday when he noticed the ferns had been parted.

Curious to know what could be the cause, Joynt went to have a look and noticed the wet painting stuck between the ferns.

His wife Madelief said because their house did not have a fence, people often walked in their yard to drink water from their front tap.

The couple said they would let people drink water as long as they closed the tap properly when done.

They said they often went to the tap to check if it was not leaking so the painting must have been left between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The painting shows a scantily-clad pair enjoying a picnic at sunset. The words “6 May 2011 Elaine and Leonie. 50 years” are written on the back, while it states the artist was L Du Preez.

Joynt said they suspected the painting was either stolen and dumped on their property by a thief, or left behind by someone who had stopped to drink from their tap.

“People walk in and out of the yard everyday to drink water,” he said.

Joynt posted the art work on Facebook, which seemed to have become quite a topic on social media. The picture had already been shared 31 times.

The couple think the names on the painting could either be the names of the people drawn or the owners of the art work.

“It is quite a mysterious painting,” said Joynt jokingly.

The couple said it would be wonderful to be able to return the painting to the owner. Anyone who can identify the painting can contact Christopher Joynt on his Facebook page. — qaqambam@dispatch.co.za