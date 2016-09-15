Senior Bhisho official shot dead at his home

A top Eastern Cape provincial official was shot dead in his East London home yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of murder after the provincial department of social development chief of staff Sakhekile Ndudula was found dead.

Ndudula sustained eight gunshots to his upper body while he was preparing to leave his house for work.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni yesterday said no arrests had been made.

“It is alleged that a tenant who resides in the backyard of the deceased’s home called a neighbour when he saw the deceased leaning against his vehicle parked in the driveway with blood all over his upper body,” said Tonjeni.

“He was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his wounds.”

Ndudula’s younger brother Xolisa Ndudula said the family was still in shock and would not comment further on the murder.

“We have been dealt a heavy blow. We are very shocked and saddened by my brother’s murder,” Ndudula said.

Social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi said she was “totally shocked and devastated”.

“No one deserved to be killed in such a barbaric manner. Mr Ndudula was like cog in the wheel in my work. He was such an astute driver of my office programmes.

“We hope the police will move swiftly to get to the bottom of this matter,” she said.

Ndudula joined the department in June 2014.

When a Daily Dispatch team arrived at the crime scene about 10 police vehicles were parked in the area.

The front yard had been cordoned off and a team of police forensic officials had arrived to investigate the crime scene.

Top government and ANC officials also gathered outside while passersby and neighbours looked on in horror as police investigated the scene.

Among the ANC and government officials who rushed to his house were head of the department of social development, Stanley Khanyile, former education head of department Mthunywa Ngonzo, and ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane.

Ndudula’s death sent shockwaves across the Eastern Cape and provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the province was mourning his death.

“We have learnt of this attack with shock and on behalf of the provincial government we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues,” Kupelo said.

“The motive for this brutal attack is not yet known. We appeal to police to leave no stone unturned in identifying and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book.”

Speaking to the Dispatch outside the crime scene, Mabuyane said the news of the killing was “weakening and terrifying”.

“Crime is taking its toll,” Mabuyane said, adding that the ruling party was concerned by the violent trend.

“Indeed day by day our society is being characterized by these worrying things, because clearly this is done by people that we live with.

“They know us, they study our movements, they know where you usually go and your daily routine.

“But we will all wait for police to finish their investigation,” he added.

A neighbour who spoke to the Dispatch said she heard gunshots before 7am and was shocked to discover that Ndudula was the victim of the shooting.

Tonjeni said police appealed to anyone with information on the shooting to contact Warrant Officer Raoul Petzer on 071-075-1641.

“Information can be shared anonymously on SAPS Crime Stop 08600-10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211. All information will be treated as confidential,” Tonjeni said. — siphem@dispatch.co.za