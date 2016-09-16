Losing your car in a divorce may not be the worst thing that can happen — a policeman at your door and an appearance before a magistrate is on another stress level.

Someone who may be able to give us first-hand experience of this scenario one day is the Johannesburg man who took the dramatic step of driving his vehicle through the glass doors and into the lobby of the Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ branch of Standard Bank on Wednesday night.

https://twitter.com/eazyed47/status/776293803925856256

Police spokesperson Captain Richard Munyai said the man was arrested on Thursday.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and common assault.

“He allegedly assaulted security guards when they tried to help him out of the car.”

Munyai said the man would soon appear before the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court.

The 48-year-old man is believed to be in the middle of a divorce and is alleged to have become angry after he learnt that his house and vehicle could be repossessed by the bank. His wife is understood to be a bank employee.

Siya Madasa said that security guards “wouldn’t allow him in to go get his wife inside the building“.

https://twitter.com/madasd/status/776326643426193408

Photographs of the car inside the bank lobby have been shared on Twitter‚ as well as an image that purports to be the inside of the vehicle‚ showing a bottle of vodka — although there’s no evidence that the man had been drinking.

The Eazy-Ed @eazyed47 shared a photograph of the vehicle inside the bank and in an attempt to explain his belief that the man may have been intoxicated‚ he also posted this image of a liquor bottle on the floor of a vehicle.