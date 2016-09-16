Cold and rainy weekend ahead for East London

A cold front bringing rain and snow is predicted to sweep in from the south-west tomorrow.

It is first expected to hit Nelson Mandela Bay today and move on to Buffalo City at 11am tomorrow, said SA Weather office spokesman in Port Elizabeth, Garth Sampson.

“It is a cold front with a cut-off low moving through later. There will be rain and snow over the high-lying areas and mountains,” he said.

The public is to expect a detailed list of warnings this morning.

The Norwegian weather service yesterday predicted that air temperatures in Buffalo City Metro would drop from a high of only 20°C at noon today, down to 13°C before dawn tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning the temperatures would dawdle up to 16°C until 11am when the rain hits and the temperature dives to 12°C by 3pm.

Windguru.com, the weather site popular with surfers and anglers in East London, shows rain starting tomorrow morning and gradually building until Sunday morning.

Windguru predicts a weekend rainfall of 31mm for East London.

Sea temperatures drop from 24°C today to a miserable 14°C tomorrow and 17°C on Sunday. — mikel@dispatch.co.za