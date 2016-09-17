Border Women retain Interprovincial crown

It was a fierce battle but the Border women’s rugby team emerged as champions after beating Western Province 29-16 in the final of the women’s interprovincial tournament at the BCM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was Border’s fourth provincial title in a row and saw them continue their dominance in the competition which has seen them lose just two games over the past four years, both against Western Province.

“I am so happy for the girls, it was a fantastic match and they deserve the win,” said Border women’s coach Malibongwe Kradu.

“Western Province are a great team and they pushed us all the way, but we came through in the end.”

It was the visitors 7-5 win in the pool stage last month at the BCM Stadium that would have given them the belief and confidence that they could come here and claim the title.

At half time it certainly seemed possible as Western province led 11-10 going into the break thanks to a try and two penalties, while Border had scored two unconverted tries.

The hosts however came firing out of the blocks in the second half, taking the lead in the 43rd minute, and although Western Province stayed in it until the end, Border did not relinquish the lead and managed to score a converted try on the full time hooter to make the score line a bit more flattering than it really was.

But having outscored them five tries to two it was a thoroughly deserved and hard fought win for the impressive Border women’s team.

In other women’s rugby action at the stadium on the day Free State triumphed 19-5 over the Golden Lions in the women’s interprovincial B final while the Limpopo Blue Bulls beat Western Province 47-5 in the women’s U18 final.