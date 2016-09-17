Report crime, top NU2 cop urges victims

The “most feared” policeman in Mdantsane, Sergeant Phuthumile Kwenene has urged victims of crime to report incidents to the police, so that criminals can get the punishment they deserve.

Kwenene is hailed as a hero by the people of NU2 in Mdantsane after successfully putting behind bars three dangerous criminals, who had been terrorising the community for years.

The trio were each sentenced by the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court to 10 years in jail for robbery with aggravating circumstances recently.

Kwenene said prior to their arrest, the notorious trio had committed other crimes in the area but people were scared to report the incidents to police.

Sinethemba Sandi, 20, Masixole Kaziwa, 19, and Athule Lumkile, 19, were arrested following the mugging of another youth who was on his way home from school in NU2. Two of the trio are still wanted for sentencing by a different court for other crimes they committed.

They were out on bail when they committed the recent robbery.

“A lot of people who are victims of the trio never reported their cases to the police and this makes it very hard for us to make sure they are punished for all the crimes they allegedly committed because you cannot convince the magistrate without records,” Kwenene said.

He urged people to come forward to ensure criminals were punished for the crimes they committed.

Kwenene said the situation was not unique to Mdantsane.

He said communities from across the country were suffering in silence.

“The cases that are reported are just a drop in the ocean.”

The 37-year-old joined the South African Police services in July 2004, after competing his six-month-long police training at Slagboom Police Academy in Addo near Port Elizabeth.

Following a successful stint, he rose through the ranks from constable to a sergeant, joining the Serious Crimes Investigation Unit as a detective. Testament to his remarkable work ethic, Kwenene was roped in by the deputy provincial police commissioner to work on his team of highly intelligent cops on a special investigation in 2012.

“I formed part of a provincial task team to help crack a case involving foreign tourists who were attacked at one of our coastal resorts.”

Mdantsane police spokesman, Nkosikho Mzuku, said Kwenene faced death threats after arresting two suspects in connection with the case.

Kwenene still gets called to help crack cases across the province.

“As we speak I just arrived from Mthatha where I’m still busy investigating cases for the high court.”

Kwenene said he was not eager to leave Mdantsane before putting an end to criminals’ reign of terror. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za