TMG Entertainment has on Sunday afternoon learnt that Kwaito legend Mandoza has died.

Family members at Mandoza’s grandmother’s house have confirmed to TMG Entertainment that he passed away today.

TMG Entertainment contacted Mandoza’s wife‚ Mpho‚ however a family member answered her cellphone.

“Have a heart. Think of it as a rumour until the family confirm‚” said the person before hanging up.

News of the musician’s death has also sent shockwaves through social media after SABC News digital producer Sthembiso Sithole tweeted the news.

Sithole stated in a series of tweets that he is currently at family home in Soweto with a relative.

“That moment when you are close to a situation but you can’t report about it due to the fact that one of your close friends is a relative‚” Sithole tweeted.

Sithole went on to break the news to fans on social media. “Breaking news: Legendary kwaito musician Mandoza has passed away.”

Sithole added that he would report on full details after family members had been informed.

“I will only be able to give full details after family members have been informed. In a awkward situation.”

Mandoza’s family have not yet issued an official statement.

It emerged last week that the Nkalakatha hitmaker has been suffering from a renewed cancer scare after doctors discovered a tumour in his brain.

In a statement released by his family at the time‚ it emerged that he had been fighting for his life after the cancer “metastasized to his brain.”

However‚ a few days later his family confirmed that he was in a serious yet stable condition. Despite his ailing condition Mandoza made an appearance at the controversial Thank You SABC concert last weekend.