Another taxi owner has been gunned down in the ongoing taxi violence in the O R Tambo region, taking the number of casualties to 17 this year.

Ngwadla, Uncedo Taxi Association’s Mthatha office treasurer, was killed on Friday around 7pm outside his Sibangweni village home by three unknown gunmen.

Police recovered eight spent 9mm pistol cartridges. Ngwadla was shot in the head and neck.

*Read more in the Dispatch today.