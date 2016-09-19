Interim EFF team to mobilise EC

By Siphe Macanda -

Two weeks after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Central Command Team (CCT) disbanded its Eastern Cape provincial structure, the party in the province is still leaderless.

Economic Freedom Fighters acting spokesman Fana Mokoena
Early last week, the party’s acting spokesman, Fana Mokoena indicated that a delegation led by the EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu, would converge on the province to introduce an interim structure.

Mokoena said: “The war council has finalised the ILC [interim leadership core] teams to be deployed in the two provinces [KwaZulu-Natal] and they will be formally introduced to the provinces in the people’s general assemblies (PGAs).”

