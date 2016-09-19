ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has no time to entertain pesky rumours surrounding her physical appearance.

Madikizela-Mandela who recently celebrated her 80th birthday last week has been the talk of the town on social media.

While the majority of South Africans complimented her beauty‚ others sent the rumour mill into a frenzy with speculation that the former politician had cosmetic surgery done to her face.

Taking to social media this week‚ her granddaughter‚ Zoleka revealed that she had a lengthy conversation with her gran about the rumours‚ and that she (Winnie) thinks its hilarious.

“This is us last night talking about all the rumours regarding the plastic surgery‚ skin bleaching and Botox she’s supposedly had done!!! The memes circulating too‚ she finds those as ridiculously funny as the gossip! In the words of my mother/Queen in law‚ Maman Regine‚ ‘get a life.’‚” Zoleka wrote on Instagram.

Zindzi Mandela also took to Twitter to comment on the rumours. “Pure African beauty. No fillers or injections involved‚” she tweeted.