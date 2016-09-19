Queen fights ‘myth of witchcraft’ with fines

By BONGANI FUZILE and LULAMILE FENI

Fining villagers a cow for labelling someone a “witch” has led to a decrease in this type of accusation being made in one Eastern Cape rural district.

Queen Tina MaDosini Ndamase of Western Mpondoland and president of Imbumba Yamakhosikazi Akomkhulu (Forum of Royal Wives), said villages in Nyandeni were trying to overcome the stigma attached to being called a “witch”.

“Any resident who accuses another of being a witch, is fined a cow,” said the queen. “As a result, we don’t have such accusations now. They are rare. We are very tough when it comes to that. Being called a witch comes with a stigma that will haunt you and your children forever.”

Ndamase said the value and respect for senior citizens in South Africa was gone and that not enough was being done to protect women against murder and rape.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch at her Nyandeni Great Place, the outspoken queen said perpetrators of such crimes were often released as there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

“In most cases, the woman accused of witchcraft is killed together with the people inside the homestead to limit witnesses to the murder,” she said.

“We’ve seen and heard of cases where the accused will walk free and be back in the community where they committed these atrocities.

She said witchcraft was a myth in the black community that needed to be dispelled.

Ndamase said elderly women with dark complexions and those who suffered from mental challenges, were often targeted.

She said a lack of knowledge in rural communities often led to such crimes being committed and female traditional leaders were increasingly speaking out against the abuse of rural women.

Ndamase said her organisation was constantly looking at initiatives to protect women.

Ndamase said an initiative at Coza village, which falls under Nyandeni, was also showing success. Village women in a position to do so, have “adopted” elderly people and give them them food and support.

The queen said information centres in rural villages also needed to be established. “We need centres where the elderly can share information [around safety aspects].”

She said women had been under pressure for many years in South Africa, yet were the backbone of many families.

“Look at the 1956 march to Pretoria, women led that and it’s written in history what impact it made in our country,” she said.

“The dignity of women must come before traditional beliefs. These beliefs are a problem if they are interpreted wrongly,” she said.