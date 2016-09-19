Two more bogus sangomas nabbed for duping teacher of pension money

The Hawks have arrested two more Ugandan nationals who allegedly masqueraded as sangomas to dupe a 46-year-old Idutywa teacher just over R800 000 of her pension money in June 2016.

Jerald Mukasa, 44, and Suudi Nsubuga, 34, appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday for fraud charges.

This is the third Ugandan national this month alone to be arrested by the Serious Commercial Crime and Vehicle Crime Investigation units in connection with this scam.

According to Hawks spokeswoman captain Anelisa Feni, the two were arrested in East London on Thursday early in the morning. Feni said, “Mukasa was allegedly known as Davis Ndawule while Nsubuga was apparently known as Mike to the former teacher”.

Feni said confidential documents and a consultation room were discovered at a Gonubie home belonging to one of the two suspects.

The two are expected to appear before the same court on September 27, for formal bail application.

This comes as another Ugandan Joshua Setimba Kyebakolo, 34, is due to appear at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Kyebakolo is facing fraud charges following his September 6 arrest, after allegedly defrauding a former Komani teacher just over R1.1–million of her pension money in 2014.

He is still in custody and will reappear before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The modus operandi of this scam allegedly sees traditional healers convince the victim to resign from work in order for the ancestors of the victim to multiply their money before disappearing.

Another Ugandan Nalwanga Haawa, 36, was arrested in May 13 this year for allegedly defrauding a 60-year-old former administration clerk from Sterkstroom of approximately R600 000 of his pension money in 2014.

Haawa will appear before the Komani Magistrate’s Court on September 30. She remains in custody.