Chained boy rescued from mother after alleged assault

By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

An eight-year-old boy has been rescued from his mother after she allegedly assaulted him and tied his wrists with a chain and a padlock.

chainedboy
An eight-year-old boy has been rescued from his mother after she allegedly assaulted him and tied his wrists with a chain and a padlock.

The incident occurred in a village near Peddie over the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the 24-year-old mother of  two has since been arrested.

“The incident was reported to police on the weekend. Social workers were alerted. The children have been moved to their grandmother who lives in a neighbouring village. Schooling for the children has also been arranged. The mother will appear in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of child abuse,” Govender said.

The arrest comes barely a week after a 11-year-old mentally disabled girl was found tied up with a rope inside a dark shack to stop her from leaving  in a village outside East London.

The girl was found by police and social workers half-naked, in tears and she had soiled herself.

She had no water and food. The girl was tied up by her mother who is employed as a farmworker in the village.

The girl has since been put in a place of safety in Fort Beaufort.

Recommended

CAPTION: Ayanda Mdlulwa‚ 31‚ is still shaken after her three children were taken on Wednesday night while in their care of their grandmother Mandisa Mdlulwa (right). Picture: Siyamtanda CapaThree siblings back with mother after community tracks down alleged abductor Hawks nab four for alleged RAF fraudMother held after death of son EL man alleged to have raped his 85-year-old mother NO FOOD OR WATER: Eastern Cape police rescued an 11-year-old mentally disabled girl who was left alone, tied up, in a shack in Komanish village Picture: ZWANGA MUKHUTHUMentally disabled girl tied up, alone

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say