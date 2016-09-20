Chained boy rescued from mother after alleged assault

An eight-year-old boy has been rescued from his mother after she allegedly assaulted him and tied his wrists with a chain and a padlock.

The incident occurred in a village near Peddie over the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the 24-year-old mother of two has since been arrested.

“The incident was reported to police on the weekend. Social workers were alerted. The children have been moved to their grandmother who lives in a neighbouring village. Schooling for the children has also been arranged. The mother will appear in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of child abuse,” Govender said.

The arrest comes barely a week after a 11-year-old mentally disabled girl was found tied up with a rope inside a dark shack to stop her from leaving in a village outside East London.

The girl was found by police and social workers half-naked, in tears and she had soiled herself.

She had no water and food. The girl was tied up by her mother who is employed as a farmworker in the village.

The girl has since been put in a place of safety in Fort Beaufort.