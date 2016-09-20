A public memorial service will be held tomorrow in honour of kwaito legend Mandoza‚ who died on Sunday afternoon.

As the country still comes to terms with the music icon’s death‚ his family called a press conference in Soweto yesterday to welcome fans to join them in paying tribute to the icon at the memorial service at Ellis Park.

GONE SILENT: Mduduzi ’Mandoza’ Tshabalala at the ninth Annual Channel O Music Video Awards at Walter Sisulu Square in the heart of Kliptown , Soweto in 2013. Mandoza succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning Picture: VELI NHLAPO SAD ANNOUNCEMENT: Left, Mandoza’s friend , General, speaks during a press briefing in Soweto. Right, Tokollo Tshabalala, son of the late Kwaito superstar Mduduzi ’Mandoza’ Tshabalala SAD ANNOUNCEMENT: Left, Mandoza’s friend , General, speaks during a press briefing in Soweto. Right, Tokollo Tshabalala, son of the late Kwaito superstar Mduduzi ’Mandoza’ Tshabalala

The logistics of the funeral service which will take place on Saturday, will be communicated during the week.

Mandoza’s wife‚ Mpho‚ was not at the press conference but her brother, Lebogang Mphuti, spoke on her behalf‚ saying she appreciated all the love the family had received from fans.

Meanwhile, Mandoza’s close friend and manager, Kevin Ntaopane, claimed the family had waited hours for an ambulance to arrive.

“I didn’t want to mention but it calculated to more than three hours‚ because when she [Mpho] called me‚ she said that ‘I’ve been waiting since this morning’‚” he said.

Ntaopane added that Mpho was in a flat panic when she called‚ saying that things “weren’t looking good”.

He said he rushed to the musician’s family home‚ loaded the ill star into his car‚ and sped off to the hospital.

“We were three minutes away from the hospital and he passed away. But we fought‚ we almost caused an accident trying to get him to the hospital,” he added.

An emotional Ntaopane said the musician’s final moments will forever be etched in his memory.

“I’ve never experienced something like that in my life. Him dying and looking at him‚ every time … when I speak about him, that comes back‚” Ntaopane said.

He said Mandoza told him to be strong and to stop mourning.

“He had a way of handling pressure and a sense of humour and that’s why I’m so calm today. I have to be strong for the family.”

As Ntaopane fought back tears‚ he remembered Mandoza’s final message to him. “Be careful of fake friends Kev.” Ntaopane said memories of Mandoza would stay with him for the rest of his life.

“You will always be in my arms. There was a lot that you were supposed to do and South Africa was expecting a lot from you. Your untimely death just came and robbed me of you‚ but I don’t want to cry‚ I want to celebrate every moment I had with you.” — TMG Entertainment