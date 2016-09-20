Fort Hare will not increase its varsity fees

As the higher education community deals with fee increases for 2017, the University of Fort Hare has announced that there will be no fee increases.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE over the phone, the University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor Mvuyo Tom said today that the university would not be increasing any fees for the year 2017.

Tom said the ministerial statement had already covered the entire student make-up of the university.

“The University has been receiving government grant since 2015 and that has enabled us as the university to keep the same fee structure of 2015,” he said.

The announcement came after the students gave the university management 48 hours to make public its position on the national fee increase. The university’s SRC instructed all students to stay away until the university makes its decision known.

Since this morning, students stayed away from classes until the university officially communicated with them.

SRC secretary Ricardo Smith said: “We had given the university 48 hours to announce its stance on the fee issue. Students do not want an increase … if he announces a no-fee increase we will go back to classes immediately.”