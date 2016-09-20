Hawks swoop to net counterfeit clothing

By Mkhululi Ndamase -

The Hawks confiscated counterfeit clothing items worth R7.5-million in Butterworth on Monday.

​CONFISCATED: Some of the counterfeit clothing items worth R7.5-million that were confiscated by the Hawks, the tactical response team and home affairs in Butterworth on Monday Picture: SUPPLIED
​CONFISCATED: Some of the counterfeit clothing items worth R7.5-million that were confiscated by the Hawks, the tactical response team and home affairs in Butterworth on Monday Picture: SUPPLIED

Items confiscated include fake Adidas, Puma and Nike sneakers and Levis and Daniel Hechter jeans.
The bust, which is believed to be the biggest in the Eastern Cape, was as a result of a joint operation between the elite crime-fighting unit, the tactical response team (TRT) and the department of home affairs.
Despite the successful operation, which saw the Hawks, TRT and home affairs officials raiding a shop and another location, no arrest was made.
However, Hawks provincial boss Major-General Nyameko Nogwanya warned that they were coming for those selling fake merchandise in the streets.

