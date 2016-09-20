Hawks swoop to net counterfeit clothing

The Hawks confiscated counterfeit clothing items worth R7.5-million in Butterworth on Monday.

1 of 2

Items confiscated include fake Adidas, Puma and Nike sneakers and Levis and Daniel Hechter jeans.

The bust, which is believed to be the biggest in the Eastern Cape, was as a result of a joint operation between the elite crime-fighting unit, the tactical response team (TRT) and the department of home affairs.

Despite the successful operation, which saw the Hawks, TRT and home affairs officials raiding a shop and another location, no arrest was made.

However, Hawks provincial boss Major-General Nyameko Nogwanya warned that they were coming for those selling fake merchandise in the streets.