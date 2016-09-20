King Dalindyebo wishes Winnie well on birthday

Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has sent a heartfelt birthday greeting to former first lady and human rights activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

1 of 2

Writing from his East London prison cell, Dalindyebo said Mandela was like a mother to him and had contributed to his life in the dark days of South Africa.

“You have made contribution in my life as a mother through my dark days when I needed love and comfort during extremely cold and life-threatening days of apartheid when I was far away from home,” Dalindyebo said.

In a poem-like letter, Dalindyebo said: “Life is such a long journey that has a beginning and unknown end”.

“Believe me when I say, I wish I was among those who are blessed to spend this day with you, sharing lifetime experiences and the future of our struggle under current deeply worrying circumstances.”

Madikizela-Mandela celebrated her 80th birthday last week.

Dalindyebo likened his life to that of the Biblical Job – a wealthy and righteous man who lost everything when his faith was being tested.

“God agreed to hand Job over to the hands of the enemy but ordered the devil that he can do anything to him that is horrible as he wished, that he can destroy his wealth, dignity, family including dethroning him from any position he held in the society – but left only his soul. If Job passed the test, I also believe I will see the light some day,” Dalindyebo said.