Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) students blocked the entrances to the South and North campuses on Tuesday morning.

This as they protested against Higher Education and Trainining Minister Blade Nzimande’s fee hike increase announcement on Monday.

Nzimande said universities could go ahead with fee increases next year‚ as long as they were capped at 8%.

NMMU students‚ who met late on Monday‚ reconvened on Tuesday and marched along University Way towards campus residences‚ where they mobilised more students to join them.

Students are expected to be addressed by NMMU acting vice-chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa on Tuesday afternoon. – TMG Digital/The Herald