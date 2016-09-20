The prosecution has been ordered to hand over certain sections of its docket to lawyers representing murder accused Christopher Panayiotou‚ while other sections were deemed “too sensitive” to be disclosed at this stage.

Standing in for Judge Glenn Goosen in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday‚ Judge Elna Revelas ordered state advocate Marius Stander to furnish the defence with a copy of the statement of their cellphone expert‚ Thereza Botha.

However‚ Revelas dismissed Panayiotou’s application to receive section B of the docket because it contains “sensitive information regarding correspondence between police and various stakeholders within the state‚ police and prosecutors“.

Advocate Alfonso Hattingh brought the application last week‚ claiming Panayiotou’s defence team needed it to prepare for trial on October 11.

Panayiotou is accused of orchestrating the murder of his wife‚ Jayde‚ in April last year by hiring suspected hitmen Sizwezakhe Vumazonke‚ Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko. TMG Digital