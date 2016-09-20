Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday visited Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at a hospital in Cape Town where he was recently re-admitted.

His office said Ramaphosa conveyed to the Archbishop‚ his wife Leah and family the best wishes of the government and people of South Africa for his speedy recovery.

“The Archbishop was in good spirits and was looking forward to returning home soon‚” according to the deputy president’s statement.

Medical staff informed Ramaphosa that Archbishop Tutu was responding well to treatment and spent most of his time resting.

“I was encouraged to see the Archbishop in high spirits‚ sharing light moments with his family and friends. He was jovial as usual‚ engaging on subjects ranging from education to politics‚” said Ramaphosa.

He took part in a short prayer session with relatives and friends of the Archbishop including his daughter the Rev Canon Mpho Tutu van Furth‚ son-in-law Mthunzi Gxashe‚ the Rev Keith de Vos‚ the Rev Joe Tyler and ANC Western Cape Provincial Secretary Faiez Jacobs.