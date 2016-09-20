Protesting students blockaded entrances to the University of Cape Town (UCT) demanding free tertiary education on Tuesday and were met by police and security personnel in riot gear.

Students used social media to co-ordinate the protest while management at the university initially made assurances that lectures and tests would resume as normal.

The protests disrupted the student shuttle service and by 10am had forced campus authorities to suspend lectures for the rest of the day at the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Just after noon management announced that the university had suspended classes for a further two days – Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Classes‚ lectures and tutorials are suspended for today and tomorrow‚ 20 and 21 September 2016. Staff are asked to continue working if possible‚ but to liaise with their line managers if they feel their safety is being compromised‚” said Gerda Kruger‚ Executive Director of Communication and Marketing Department in an email to staff and students.

“The University of Cape Town respects the rights of all students to participate in peaceful protest‚ and upholds the rights of those who do not wish to participate in protests.”

On Twitter‚ @ShackvilleTRC provided rolling updates on the protest as the situation became tense by mid-morning. “SAPS threatening to forcibly remove students. Intimidation will not deter our commitment! #UCTshutdown“

@FeesMustFallWC tweeted: “#UCTshutdown is hot and happening. The children of the soil are demanding a free decolonial education. We are led.”

Students blocked major roads as they marched towards the university. “On our way to Upper Campus. We on middle now. #UCTshutdown‚” said @FeesMustFallWC