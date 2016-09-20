Hundreds of students gathered outside the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) library in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning to march to the provincial legislature.

They are calling for free education and an end to police brutality.

Before the start of the march‚ a student burned imphepo (incense) as thousands toyi-toyied and chanted before the five-kilometre trek to the legislature in the city.

The students‚ according a march organiser‚ Thobeka Cele‚ will present a memorandum to the speaker of the legislature detailing their concerns.

“The main issue for us is the fees. We are calling for no fees so that we can afford to study‚” said Cele.

“Another concern is police brutality against students. We want to be able to voice our problems in peace.”

UKZN was forced to suspend its academic programme and bring forward its spring break two weeks ago after violent protests erupted at the Howard‚ Westville and Pietermaritzburg campuses.

Students returned to campus on Tuesday morning. – TMG Digital/Sunday Times