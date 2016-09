Great Kei Municipality workers and Yellowsands manager Jason Leppan have the arduous task of hacking up the decomposing humpback whale carcass that washed up on the rocks almost a month ago, attracting sharks to the coastline.

It should take about two days to cart the massive chunks of blubber and bone off the beach with Leppan’s TLB truck and load it into two cage garbage trucks just off the beach. The festering remains will be buried in Komgha.