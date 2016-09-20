Those close to ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have joined her in rubbishing the cosmetic surgery rumours that are doing the rounds.

Madikizela-Mandela celebrated her 80th birthday last week with a string of celebratory parties‚ where she looked ravishing.

As soon pictures from her extravagant birthday party hit news wires across the country‚ Madikizela-Mandela’s flawless beauty became a talking point on social media.

While the majority could not stop complimenting the former politician on looking incredible at 80‚ others sent the rumour mill into overdrive with speculation that she had cosmetic surgery such as botox done on her face.

Taking to social media this week‚ her granddaughter‚ Zoleka revealed that she had a lengthy conversation with her gran about the rumours‚ and that they both found the rumours “ridiculously funny.”

Zoleka went on to add that people should “get a life.”

“This is us last night talking about all the rumours regarding the plastic surgery‚ skin bleaching and Botox she’s supposedly had done!!! The memes circulating too‚ she finds those as ridiculously funny as the gossip! In the words of my mother/Queen in law‚ Maman Regine‚ ‘get a life.’‚” Zoleka wrote on Instagram.

Zindzi also took to Twitter sharing a picture of her mom (Ma Winnie) from the party held in her honour last week‚ firmly stating that she’s all natural.

“Pure African beauty. No fillers or injections involved‚” Zindzi tweeted.

#PureAfricanBeauty No fillers‚injections involved media person @mandelalegacy @bugatti–bambino @Z–tha26 pic.twitter.com/qZ73MJ5mcm

— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) September 18‚ 2016