Bid to curb deadly shack fires

The Eastern Cape government has been called upon to support an initiative established to curb life-threatening fires in informal settlements in the Eastern Cape.

The call was made by Western Cape-based non-profit organisation (NPO), Khusela Ikhaya Project.

Khusela Ikhaya, which works closely with several donors, made the call at the handover of a fire resistant paint to Zamani Daycare Centre in C-Section in Duncan Village.

Already this year, hundreds of Duncan Village residents have lost their homes, children’s schoolbooks and clothes after fire destroyed 100 shacks in C-Section.

Yearly, scores of residents face raging shack fires and the donors say the paint will help minimise damages and save lives.

Zamani was also gutted earlier this year when a neighbouring shack caught fire in the early hours of the morning in February.

It is among nine early childhood development (ECD) centres in the township set to benefit from the project.

The centre was also painted by yesterday as part of a pilot phase. The Khusela Ikhaya Project plans to roll out the project to other areas in the province.

Yesterday, Khusela Ikhaya project executive director Justin Zietsman said proposals were made to Buffalo City Metro (BCM) and department of human settlements MEC Helen Sauls-August to come on board.

He said Sauls-August directed the organisation to municipalities.

Zietsman said engagements were made with BCM head of disaster management Owen Becker before the local government elections. The metro indicated it would only respond after the elections, but nothing had happened yet.

“We call on government and the private sector to come on board. We call for action. For public and private partnership as we cannot do this alone.”

Zietsman said the paint had some success stories in the Western Cape. “This paint gives people a fighting chance when there is a fire. They can save lives and their valuables.”

The paint was developed by Western Cape company, Transception, and the company later formed an NPO, Khusela Ikhaya, to donate the paint to needy communities.

Zamani Daycare Centre manager Ncumisa Yoyo said she was excited about the donation. “We are going to feel much safer now and our 300 children as well.”

Indlulamthi Development Services project manager Vuyo Fani said this was a pilot project focused on the nine creches.

“This is going to help save lives.”

Fani said besides the paint, the organisations donated education toys and shoes for 300 children at the Zamani Daycare Centre.

Duncan Village Ward 7 councillor Clara Yekiso-Morolong welcomed the initiative.

Attempts made to get comment from BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi, were unsuccessful. — msindisif@dispatch.co.za