Pedestrians killed after hit by ambulance

An Eastern Cape ambulance driver knocked and killed two pedestrians and injuring a third.

The accident outside Port Alfred occurred this morning shortly before 7am.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the driver was travelling towards Port Alfred on the R67 road when the ambulance hit the three pedestrians.

“Two of the victims, man and woman, both adults died at the scene while the third person was transported to hospital in a critical condition. The driver sustained minor injuries,” Govender said.

Police said the details of the incident were still unclear but will be investigated.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

Govender said the driver worked for a private ambulance company in the province.