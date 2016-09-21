R1.7bn for refurbishing facilities

More than 1000 buildings and facilities owned by Buffalo City Metro are either in a “poor” or “very poor” condition and consultants have estimated it could cost the city R1.7-billion for their renewal and refurbishment.

Money meant for maintenance, renewal and refurbishment was reportedly used by various directorates for “their own uses”.

This was revealed by acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana in a report on the state of BCM’s buildings.

The appalling condition of buildings and facilities used by BCM workers and councillors for service delivery include, among others, community halls and centres, municipal offices, cemeteries, health facilities and fire and ambulance stations.

In his report tabled before council on August 31, Ncunyana urged the facilities manager post to be prioritised and filled so an assessment of the affected buildings could be done.

He said according to the metro’s new organogram the post was identified and funded last year, but had still not been filled.

Ncunyana said BCM had some 1459 buildings and facilities for different uses and refurbishment. Renewal and maintenance was critical in all.

The Munifin Building located in the East London central business district (CBD), where thousands of residents go to pay for services and rates, was one of those listed.

The building’s derelict state made news headlines last year after BCM workers from the revenue management, billing and licensing departments, downed tools in protest against the hazardous working conditions.

The workers complained of hug rats, thick spider webs on the walls, plants growing through walls and unstable flooring. The Daily Dispatch exposed the poor state of the building, which reeked of urine and sewage.

Rooms underground were covered in mould and there was concern over a mosquito infestation. However, BCM has since started revamping the building and the work is expected to continue for three years.

The metro’s failure to centralise critical refurbishments, renewal and maintenance functions was blamed for the problem that is set to cost BCM millions of rands.

Ncunyana said the maintenance budget needed each year is R37-million, while R359.4-million was needed each year for the refurbishment and renewal budget over the next five years.

“The consultant noted that if BCM does not provide the necessary funding for the renewal and refurbishment of its buildings and immovable assets whose life span is sitting at between the 38% to 45% mark, cost for maintenance will increase drastically. All buildings are below the 45% mark,” Ncunyana said. — mamelag@dispatch.co.za