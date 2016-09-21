Police and private security were setting up outside the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) law library on Wednesday morning‚ as reports of protest action at the campus surfaced overnight.

About 30 officers — from the SAPS‚ metro police and campus safety and security — were gathered outside by 8am. However‚ there were no signs of gathering students‚ and many were arriving as per normal.

According to a voicenote being circulated‚ students were set to gather at Howard College from 8am for a “campus showdown“. The voicenote also encouraged students only to come to campus if they planned to be involved in the protest action.

“The strike is carrying on and if I were you‚ unless you want to be part of the strike‚ I wouldn’t come to campus because tomorrow it’s basically mass destruction. So you come at your own risk or you don’t come at all‚” it said.

On Tuesday‚ UKZN students at the Pietermaritzburg campus marched to the provincial legislature to demand a zero-percent free increase for 2017‚ and also to raise concerns about alleged police and private security brutality.

But these protests did not spread to other campus. – TMG Digital/The Times