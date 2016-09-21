Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers said students had given an “undertaking…to not disrupt academic activities any further this week”.

But‚ on Tuesday‚ “we found ourselves in the regrettable position where students of our institution resorted to extensive disruption‚ damage to property and assault on fellow students and members of staff”‚ he said.

“These actions are unacceptable and harming – not advancing – the noble cause of making quality higher education as accessible as possible.”

De Villiers said he had met at the weekend with a group of protesters who had staged a sit-in at the library‚ and given them a “commitment to provide feedback on their issues by Friday‚ September 23”.

“This situation changed on Monday and escalated further today. Due to the current situation on campus‚ the promised feedback was sent to students by email this afternoon‚” he added.

In that feedback‚ headlined “Response to Stellenbosch Fees Must Fall”‚ the following points were addressed:

Fees

“It would be ideal to have fee-free education for all students. However‚ this would require substantial additional investment from government and other potential sources. In the absence of such investment‚ universities will still require cost-sharing from government grants and tuition fees from those that can afford to pay.”

Private security

“Within the national legal framework‚ crowd control is only to be conducted by specially trained and insured security staff. The university’s internal security may not be deployed for this purpose since they do not meet this requirement. We are obliged to bring in external security staff that are specially trained in this area.”

The university also said it “regrets that the protest action at the JS Gericke Library…ended in physical confrontation between students and private security staff”‚ and “an urgent‚ independent investigation into the incident was launched”.

Outsourcing/reinstatement of 150 workers

“SU has opted for viable sourcing‚ foregrounding the principle of human dignity. The university cannot reinstate the 150 workers who were dismissed last year by their employers‚ since they are not employees of SU. We cannot intervene in the internal processes of any external service provider of SU. On a month to month basis the payroll of the external service providers are checked to ensure that the employees are receiving no less than the agreed upon minimum of R5 000 cost to company.”

De Villiers said on Tuesday that “disruption of classes‚ tests and other university activities is unacceptable” and “infringes on the rights of students to study”.

"Destruction of property and physical assaults are downright illegal. The university is currently taking the necessary steps against those involved‚" he added.