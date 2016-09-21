Hundreds of friends‚ family‚ fans and high-profile personalities have united to pay tribute to Kwaito star Mandoza at a public memorial service in Johannesburg.

It’s been just four days since the nation was rocked by news of Mandoza’s death on Sunday afternoon.

The kwaito legend‚ who had been fighting a long-standing battle with cancer died while on his way to hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

A public memorial is underway at Ellis Park‚ where Mandoza’s life is being celebrated.

Mandoza’s uncle‚ Mzwakhe Tshabalala told TMG Entertainment that everything is on track for the memorial service today.

“The entire family will be attending the memorial including Mpho. There is a lineup of artists who will be performing to pay tribute to Mandoza. Everything is on track and going according to plan‚” said Mzwakhe.

Mandoza’s uncle said that as a family they have accepted his death and are trying to come to terms with it.

“The support from neighbours‚ friends and fans has helped us greatly. Both our families have united in peace and harmony to discuss any issues surrounding this tragedy‚ so that Mdu rests in peace‚” said Mzwakhe.

Speaking about Mandoza’s widow‚ Mpho‚ Mzwake said that she is doing well despite the circumstances‚ and is taking strength from people around her.

Mandoza’s family has urged fans of the fallen icon to join them to pay tribute to him at the memorial.

Mandoza will be laid to rest on Friday (23 September) at Westpark Cemetery after a funeral service at Grace Bible Church in Soweto which starts at 8 am.