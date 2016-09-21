‘We’re doing this in your best interest‚’ Fees Commission chair reminds students

Judge Jonathan Heher‚ chairperson of the Fees Commission‚ has urged students to trust the process he has embarked on with his team.

The commission’s hearings in Cape Town and East London were disrupted‚ and some student bodies have boycotted it altogether.

Students have argued the commission is a waste of time‚ saying they want the government to implement free quality education at universities immediately.

At a press briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday‚ Heher decried that constructive participation in the commission by students has been lacking.

“I have to emphasise that we would welcome the further participation of the students in a constructive manner‚” he said.

“I hope the students will come to realise that for a long-term answer‚ they have to put some trust in us.

“We’re attempting‚ in their best interest‚ to achieve a solution which would satisfy them. And indeed‚ perhaps may go even further than they could ever hope.

“But one has to be realistic. Despite the fact that the minister of finance has apparently made some remarks which suggest that the money could be found‚ and I don’t know in what context those remarks were made…” Heher added.

President Jacob Zuma announced the commission late last year‚ following the #FeesMustFall protests.

The protests have returned‚ following an announcement by Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande that universities could increase fees for 2017‚ but with a cap 8%.

The commission is investigating the feasibility of introducing free education at varsities‚ as demanded by students.

