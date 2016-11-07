Mthatha gospel singer finally up for stardom

With four albums under his belt and having shared the stage with some of the country’s top musicians, you’d think Mthatha gospel singer Yongama Mrwetyana would fancy himself a huge star by now.

His loyal fans have begged him, since he independently released his first offering, Ebenezer, in 2011, to consider entering some of the country’s most popular music competitions.

However, until this year, the soft-spoken 20-year-old has resisted the urge to give in to their requests.

But Mrwetyana is now in the running to win his first major award after being nominated for the Eastern Cape Music Awards set to take place in East London on November 19.

Based on his latest album Imvana, released earlier this year, Mrwetyana has been nominated in the Best Gospel Artist category.

According to him, this is actually his second nomination this year after he was nominated for Best Male Artist in the Life Changers Music Awards held in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year.

“Unfortunately I did not get enough votes to win then.”

Asked about his reluctance to enter competitions before, Mrwetyana puts it down to one simple reason.

“I never saw myself as of the standard to contest awards with the big guns.”

Apparently he also received a lot of negative criticism from what he describes as “self-appointed music experts” who told him early on in his career that he wouldn’t go far in the industry with his low-pitch baritone.

“They said I should raise my voice higher in my songs but my fans thought otherwise. I also did not give in because I wanted to be Yongama,” he explained.

He sold more than 15000 units with Ebenezer, his second album, Undithandile, released in 2014, sold more than 7000 units and last year’s release, Kuzohlatyelelwa, sold more than 15000.

Last year, he shot a live DVD in Mthatha, which was a compilation of some of his most popular hits.

He has shared the stage with the likes of Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Dumi Mkokstad, as well as Sipho ‘Big Fish’ Makhabane.

But the young singer said it had not been an easy ride, especially since he did not have a distribution deal.

As a result, he approaches churches and people on the streets in order to sell his albums.

“That is why many artists end up going to Johannesburg. But I don’t want to relocate because people here [in the Eastern Cape] understand my music, which is traditional church hymns and worship songs,” he said.

Mrwetyana also feels a lack of a major television station focus on this province robs upcoming artists in the region of this type of exposure.

As preparation for the upcoming awards, Mrwetyana will be going to Johannesburg where he hopes to get a chance to perform on television. He added he will also use the trip to lobby for people to vote for him.

To vote for Mrwetyana, SMS “ECMAS Best Gospel Artist Yongama” to 33459. Each SMS costs R1.50. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za