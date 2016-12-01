New head of Eastern Cape education named

The Eastern Cape Education department has a new head – Themba Kojana.
The new superintendent-general is now in charge of the R31–billion budget since today, a budget which amounts to 45% of the province’s total budget.
Kojana has been the deputy director-general (DDG) responsible for teachers, education human resources and institutional development at the national Basic Education Department.
He was short-listed along with national Higher Education Department’s DDG of corporate management services, Lulama Mbobo, following the submission of 26 applications for the top job.
He replaces Mthunywa Ngonzo whom Education MEC Mandla Makupula suspended in June 2014 on charges related to allegations of mismanagement of a R46-million school furniture tender.
The tender was awarded to 14 companies but the Bhisho High Court set it aside in March 2014 after it ruled the tender had been awarded irregularly and unlawfully. But Ngonzo challenged his suspension in court and won. Subsequently, he resigned last year after a settlement was reached between the employer and employee.
Ray Tywakadi has been acting SG since.
This is the department which failed to spend more than R500–million earmarked for schools infrastructure in the past financial year, even though some pupils are still studying in unsafe schools.
It was in Port Elizabeth’s Northern areas where thousands of pupils, at the beginning of this year, boycotted classes over the department’s failure to appoint teachers. Reacting to Kojana’s appointment, ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said they are sitting with several letters from teachers who have not been paid for more than six months, even though their posts have been budgeted for.
“We can’t continue to allow a situation where teachers have to worry about whether they will get paid or not. That is unacceptable. We expect the new SG to deal with such teething issues,” said Mabuyane.
let’s hope he will bring New positive changes in the department especially improvement strategies for matrix results we have been number last in the country for too long. how I wish he can maintain the communication strategy employed by acting SG Netshilaphala her communication to stakeholders in particular to school principal waste excellent.the communication through sms is quick for the teachers to be well informed timeously.
He should firstly place the displaced educators,hod’s,deputy principals and Principals who were promised to be placed by Netshilapala as early as last November, this is very bad for this department education because of incapacitated,self-leaking,money hungry easily corrupted SGBs.Displaced educators should be given schools to go back as early as January 2017.
Mr Kojana is like a fountain that will never run dry, but the challenges in the Eastern Cape province cannot been solved by apponting Mr Kojana , I wish all stakeholders to been game changers , there’s a need for change.
Comment:we are still waiting for Our school to be built.Our school is on the list of 94 schools that were promised to be built.Its mandela projects.we are still waiting or the money was stolen. We are not informed and Its quiet and we have the proof.
