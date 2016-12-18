Booze ban at PSJ beaches

If you’re planning to swim at one of Port St Johns’ popular beaches this festive season, leave your cooler-box at home – and make sure you go there sober.

That’s because municipal bosses have banned “drunk” beach-goers from going into the water.

PSJ mayor Lindelwa Rolobile told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that visitors to the town, regarded as the crown jewel of the Wild Coast, would also not be allowed to take alcohol to any of its beaches during the festive season.

