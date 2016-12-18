Booze ban at PSJ beaches

If you’re planning to swim at one of Port St Johns’ popular beaches this festive season, leave your cooler-box at home – and make sure you go there sober.

RISKY SWIM: Visitors pack Port St Johns’ Second Beach, the day after yet another shark attack there. About eight people have been killed by sharks in the past 10 years Picture: JOHN COSTELLO
That’s because municipal bosses have banned “drunk” beach-goers from going into the water.

PSJ mayor Lindelwa Rolobile told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that visitors to the town, regarded as the crown jewel of the Wild Coast, would also not be allowed to take alcohol to any of its beaches during the festive season.

