Plans afoot to upgrade major road

A major road in the Eastern Cape is set for a R226-million facelift in the new year. Repairs to the R67, which runs between Grahamstown and Fort Beaufort, are expected to take about 21 months.

The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) Southern Region manager Mbulelo Peterson, whose agency will implement the major project, said the resurfacing would begin next month and be completed by October 2018.

The stretch links various smaller towns in the middle section of the Eastern Cape.

Peterson said the length of road to be resurfaced was about 70.7km, extending northwards from the intersection with the N2 near Grahamstown to the intersection with the R63 at Fort Beaufort.

