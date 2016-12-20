Businessman handed 9-year jail term for defrauding SARS

By Bongani Fuzile -

King William’s Town businessman Mbulelo Sabisa was sentenced to nine years in prison by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth last week.

A Mhlontlo Local Municipality councillor has appear in the Qumbu Magistrate's Court
Businessman handed 9-year jail term for defrauding SARS

Sabisa was found guilty of fraud and contravention of the Income Tax Act and the VAT Act.

Between November 1 2006 and January 31 2007, Sabisa submitted false income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in East London amounting to R500 000.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions

Recommended

Over one million South Africans have filed their tax returnsOne million tax returns filed in 21 days‚ Sars thanks ‘patriotic’ South Africans SARS branches to open on Saturdays as tax season comes to a closeSARS branches to open on Saturdays as tax season comes to a close BHISHO and the civil servant unions are still at loggerheads over staffing issues that have dragged at the state since apartheid days.Receiver says 2 million tax returns submitted already Sobbing pimp gets 16-year jail term

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY