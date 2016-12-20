Businessman handed 9-year jail term for defrauding SARS

King William’s Town businessman Mbulelo Sabisa was sentenced to nine years in prison by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth last week.

Sabisa was found guilty of fraud and contravention of the Income Tax Act and the VAT Act.

Between November 1 2006 and January 31 2007, Sabisa submitted false income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in East London amounting to R500 000.

