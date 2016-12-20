Reader nabs grand festive prize

Christmas has come early for Nompucuko Mfukuzo, the winner of the R30000 grand prize of the Daily Dispatch Festive Shopping Spree competition.

Mfukuzo, 41, a receptionist at a Beacon Bay accounting firm, said she was over the moon after she received the life-changing phone call.

“I’m in disbelief and excited at the same time because I have never won anything besides this and a camp chair from a crossword puzzle earlier this year.

“My winnings are going to make such an incredible difference to my life, because R30000 is a lot of money and nobody would give me that kind of money, which is why I am extremely thankful to the Daily Dispatch.”

The single mother of one said she was an avid reader of the newspaper.

“At work we receive the paper on subscription and after a few days when the paper is old, I would cut out the entries.

“I had collected all of them since the competition started but only submitted my entries on Saturday, which was the very last day for the competition.”

Mfukuzo said she delivered about 30 entries to the Daily Dispatch building on Saturday morning.

“I was so excited when I got the call. I hurriedly went to tell my boss, who shared my joy and allowed me rush to the Dispatch building to submit the required documentation immediately.”

Mfukuzo said she would settle her child’s school fees and do a few touchups in her Braelyn home before pampering herself.

Circulation supervisor Namhla Viteka said the competition was a big success this year.

“We launched the Daily Dispatch Festive Shopping Spree competition on 16 November 2016.

“We gave customers a chance to enter the competition from anywhere around the Eastern Cape, giving away R7500 weekly for four weeks before the grand prize of R30000.

“This was the perfect time for all our customers to buy their Daily Dispatch and enter the competition to win for Christmas shopping,” said Viteka. — mbalit@dispatch.co.za