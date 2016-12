A head-on collision between a VW Polo and an Isuzu truck on Wednesday night claimed the lives of four people.

Eastern Cape traffic department spokesman Charles Bramwell said the accident happened on the stretch of road between Dutywa and Butterworth at around 9.37pm.

Bramwell said those killed were all in the Polo, while the two travelling in the truck were seriously injured and rushed to Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

Butterworth police have opened a culpable homicide docket.