The parents of a three-year-old girl lived through their worst nightmare for a month last year when a 32-year-old Mozambican woman they had hired as a stay-nanny kidnapped their daughter and demanded a ransom for her release.

Sindisiwe Ndlovu sneaked into South Africa seeking economic emancipation and chose kidnapping for ransom as a quick way to earn cash.

After entering South Africa illegally to find work‚ she was employed as a child-minder by the parents of a girl in Mdantsane.

Within two weeks of landing the job‚ she kidnapped the child and left with her for Mozambique.

Upon the kidnapper’s arrival in Mozambique‚ the child’s mother received a call from a man known to Ndlovu as “Seven”‚ demanding a ransom of R500 000‚ which was later reduced to R120 000 as she could not afford the amount they initially wanted.

The anguish went on for a month‚ from August 3 to September 3 last year‚ before the child was finally rescued and brought back to the parents.

Ndlovu left Mozambique for Johannesburg and left the child in the care of “Seven”.

Ndlovu was arrested in Johannesburg and she took the police to Mozambique to fetch the child‚ who was found unharmed.

She was charged with entering the country illegally‚ kidnapping and attempted extortion.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted on all counts. She was sentenced by the Mdantsane Regional Court to three months imprisonment for entering South Africa illegally‚ 15 years for kidnapping and five years for attempted extortion.

Ndlovu appealed against the sentence in the high court in Bhisho‚ claiming that the trial court erred by not considering her personal circumstances as she was a first offender‚ remorseful and had a minor child aged 11.

She also claimed the trial court was not merciful towards her because the child was returned unharmed and that the sentence was shockingly inappropriate. She also said she had a difficult upbringing.

However‚ the high court dismissed Ndlovu’s appeal earlier this month.

It said the motive for the offence was not a legitimate reason and was justified by her difficult upbringing.

The high court said Ndlovu said she came to South Africa for socio-economic emancipation and that she was fortunate to get the job in order to fulfil her dreams.

“On top of that‚ she was brought in as a ‘sleep-in nanny’ within two weeks of being employed.”

This showed that the employer trusted Ndlovu to look after their child.

“However‚ it is clear from the evidence that she was motivated by greed which resulted in her kidnapping the child for attempted ransom of money. It is therefore my view that the appellant just regretted her conduct and was not truly remorseful‚” Acting Judge N Ntlama said.

The court also said Ndlovu’s remorse‚ her co-operation with the police‚ the return of the child unharmed and pleading guilty to the charges should not be clouded by regret‚ because Ndlovu was caught and there was overwhelming evidence against her. — TMG Digital