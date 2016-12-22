Rural tennis stars rising to the top

Two elderly women from Mthatha who had never played any sport except to take part in indigenous stick-fighting fought back tears of joy as their grandchildren graduated from the Dan Pasiya Tennis Academy Mthatha on Tuesday evening.

Run by the respected Eastern Cape businessman and rural community developer, Dr Dan Pasiya, the tennis academy is aimed at introducing young rural children to the elite sport.

Both Nofezile Somhlahlo, 68, and Zwelitsha Nonkwelo, 60, had never imagined that their children or grandchildren would, in their lifetime, play tennis, as it was regarded as accessible only to the wealthy in urban areas.

“But here is my grandchild in front of me being applauded as one of the most improved tennis players and shining stars in the district.

“I have never seen a rural person playing tennis. But today it is my own grandchild, from Lurhasini, playing it in front of me,” said Somhlahlo of Mabhetshe village, whose 15-year-old grandchild Sinoyolo started playing just a year ago.

The students, aged between 11 and 19, distinguished themselves during tennis coaching in basic and intermediate level and were rewarded at the Dan’s Tennis Academy’s fifth graduation this week.

Parents watched in awe as their children and grandchildren played tennis, and for some it was the first time they had seen the sport played live.

“The academy has not only instilled good sportsmanship in my grandchild, but improved his discipline. He has travelled the country playing and winning at tennis,” said Nonkwelo.

Nonkwelo’s grandson Olwethu had also been at the academy for a year.

Dan’s Tennis Academy boasts of being the only academy ever to be established in the deep rural areas of the Eastern Cape.

“The focus is on developing rural communities and ensuring that youth have access to education and sport,” said Pasiya.

He said despite the effort to improve rural life, government showed no appreciation for their efforts.

“There is not a single cent invested by the government. I only get empty promises,” said Pasiya.

Two weeks ago, eight junior tennis players from the academy were sent to the SA Local Government Association games in Margate and they won seven medals – two gold, four silver and one bronze.

The academy was invited to take part in the games together with other independent sports academies in the junior level.

“The academy has produced seasoned players that are not only assets to the OR Tambo district but are adding value to the Eastern Cape and schools tennis,” said head coach Marshall Nonco, who is also president of the OR Tambo Tennis Federation.

Pasiya, former Bushbucks Football Club chairman and owner, invested R3.5-million to build two world-class tennis courts and a training wall, bought a ball-firing machine with a R65000 price tag and the academy was officially opened by Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula in June 2012.

“The academy gives free tennis training to 50 children from the surrounding villages in Mthatha.

“Some went on to play at national championships and came back with medals,” said Nonco.

Phelokazi Nongqele, 17, of Lurhasini joined the academy in 2014.

“I never dreamed of playing tennis as it was an inaccessible sport to rural areas. But Dr Pasiya changed our lives for the better and I now excel,” said an excited Phelokazi.