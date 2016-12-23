BCM supporting communities during water shortages

Buffalo City Metro says it is supporting communities in dealing with water shortages.

The metro’s portfolio head of infrastructure and engineering services department Ncedo Kumbaca said the water shortages in selected areas is being caused by high summer water demand, continued heatwave and illegal yard connections.

He said the short- to medium-term interventions include the deployment of water tankers in the problem areas until water supply is fully restored.

Kumbaca said: “The Amatola water bulk system is not coping. We are assisting with the water tanker deliveries in the affected villages. We are also battling with Ilitha, Needs Camp, Kaizers Beash and Ncera villages, which are fed from the same system.”

Kumbaca said the metro’s water tankers have been dispatched to all Mncotsho villages to assist.

“Other areas that we are busy with are Ncera villages, Ilitha, and Newlands. We are also trying to make sure that Mdantsane areas are not affected,” he said.

He said the tankers had also been dispatched to Maclean town. – zwangam@dispatch.co.za