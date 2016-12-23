BCM supporting communities during water shortages

By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

Buffalo City Metro says it is supporting communities in dealing with water shortages.

Bhisho is currently without water due to copper cabble theft

The metro’s portfolio head of infrastructure and engineering services department Ncedo Kumbaca said the water shortages in selected areas is being caused by high summer water demand, continued heatwave and illegal yard connections.

He said the short- to medium-term interventions include the deployment of water tankers in the problem areas until water supply is fully restored.
Kumbaca said: “The Amatola water bulk system is not coping. We are assisting with the water tanker deliveries in the affected villages. We are also battling with Ilitha, Needs Camp, Kaizers Beash and Ncera villages, which are fed from the same system.”
Kumbaca said the metro’s water tankers have been dispatched to all Mncotsho villages to assist.
“Other areas that we are busy with are Ncera villages, Ilitha, and Newlands. We are also trying to make sure that Mdantsane areas are not affected,” he said.
He said the tankers had also been dispatched to Maclean town. – zwangam@dispatch.co.za

Recommended

THIRSTY FOR ACTION: Community members of Xhugxwala village near Mthatha blockaded the N2 near Mthatha demanding that OR Tambo District Municipality and KSD Local Municipality supply them with water. The blockade interrupted traffic and police were called to remove the angry protestors Picture: LULAMILE FENIWater supplies restored, for some Nomvula Mokonyane.Minister to tackle BCM water crisis Bhisho is currently without water due to copper cabble theftWater cuts mean dry Christmas: Outcry after several BCM areas hit by outages Bhisho is currently without water due to copper cabble theftNo water in Bhisho due to cable theft

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY