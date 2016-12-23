Outstanding fines to be paid at roadblocks

Anyone caught at a traffic roadblock this festive season with outstanding fines will have to pay up on the spot – and cash payments will not be accepted.

Eastern Cape traffic officers will be armed with card-payment machines.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport said after cards were processed by the machines, motorists would receive messages on their cellphones confirming payment of fines.

The money would go to the department on behalf of the treasury.

Transport spokesman Nkululeko Vellem said: “The machines will be available at some of our major roadblocks around the Eastern Cape.

“If you have an outstanding traffic fine or warrant of arrest issued against you, the machine to settle the amount will be there, instead of you waiting to be taken to court to see a magistrate.

“Please ensure that you have available funds in your account. Insufficient funds available would result in an arrest. No cash will be accepted because some people have big fines.”

The traffic department had electronic data of all fines issued in the province. “People can … go to the office behind Engen garage [in Berea] to check if they have any existing or outstanding fines.” —